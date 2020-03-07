|
|
Clarence Hollis Wimberley
Clyde - Clarence Hollis Wimberley, 92, of Clyde died Friday, March 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Bailey Howard Funeral Home Chapel of Clyde with David Peterson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Clyde Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Hollis was born March 21, 1927 in Abilene to Clarence H. and Lottie Fay (Sherrod) Wimberley. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Following his military service, he married Estelle Donnelle Wright on July 29, 1949 in Abilene. Hollis worked for NASA and Bandag before starting owning and operating Wimberley Wrecking in Clyde for 30 years. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
He is survived by his son Gary Wimberley and wife Kathy of Clyde; three daughters, Glenda Garrison and husband Burres of Weatherford, Sherri LeBlanc and husband Dale of Hamilton and Patricia Rudock and husband Michael of Azle; 17 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Hollis was preceded in death by his wife Estelle, daughter Debbie Bostick, parents Clarence and Lottie, two brothers and one sister.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020