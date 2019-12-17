|
Clarence Joseph Tajchman
Clarence Joseph Tajchman, age 81, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 10 AM at the Holy Family Catholic Church with Rev. Msgr. Frederick Nawarskas officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Phantom Hill Cemetery under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the Elliott Hamil Funeral Home located at 5701 US Hwy. 277 South. A prayer service will be held immediately following the visitation and then rosary will follow directed by Gary Rhodes.
Clarence (Clancy) was born on August 26, 1938 in Ramona, Kansas to Peter Paul Tajchman and Adeline Mary (Roh) Tajchman. He grew up on the family farm near Ramona. After graduating as Salutatorian of his graduating class at Ramona Rural High School, Clarence joined the United States Army Reserves and went to active duty.
After active duty, he helped on the farm and worked in the construction of a grain elevator in Lincolnville, Kansas until it's completion. He then went to trade school in Dallas where he became a scale technician and installer for Toledo Scales and moved to Abilene. This is where he met the love of his life, Ann (Annie) Keesee. They were married on June 7, 1968 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Abilene, and they shared life, love and laughter until her passing.
Clarence was a devoted Catholic and a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, fishing, hunting, and was a great fan of football and all sports.
"Clancy" made a lasting impression to everyone with his kindness and willingness to help anyone in need. Everyone loved to listen to his hunting and fishing stories, which he told over and over. The most important part of his life was being with his grandkids, who were the joy of his life.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Ann, son Clarence Joseph, Jr., and his sister Margaret Rueschoff.
He is survived by two daughters, Clarissa Kapke and husband Kelle of Hawley, and Angela Friedrichsen and husband Ryan of Rapid City, SD; four grandchildren, Kailee and Cameron Kapke, and Aubree and Jacob Friedrichsen; brothers Robert Tajchman of Firestone, CO, and Patrick Tajchman of Marion, KS; one sister, Patricia White of Fruitland Park, FL; and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers for the service will be Mark Bottila, Jim Burleson, John Gilbreath, Don Loomis, Eddy Porter, Doyle Sisco, Rodney Smith, and Russell Sullivan.
Memorials may be made to Mary Crowley Cancer Research Center, 7777 Forest Lane Building C, Suite 107, Dallas, TX 75231.
