Clarence Patterson
Clarence Ray Patterson, Age 77 of Abilene. Friends may call on Tuesday, April 28 from 12pm to 5pm at North's Funeral Home, 242 Orange St. Burial will be private.
Clarence was born on September 12, 1942 in Amarillo, Texas to Joseph and Velma Patterson.
He served in the U.S Navy during the Bay of Pigs.
He married Margie Pitts on February 5, 1966. He attended Beltway Park Church and lived in Abilene Texas.
Clarence is survived by his wife, Margie; two daughters Tosha Weaver, and Tanya Massey, nine grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren, He was blessed to see Jesus face to face on April 25, 2020. Online condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020