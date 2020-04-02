|
Claudine Mary "Deanie" Grund
Abilene - Claudine Mary "Deanie" Grund, 81, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020, in Abilene, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at another date in the future. Arrangements are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene.
Deanie was born in Superior, Wisconsin to Harter J. Kenville and Lillian (Laberdie) Kenville on May 20, 1938. She married Edgar O. Grund on September 24, 1956 in Two Harbors, MN. For over 20 years she worked as a self-employed seamstress as Deanie's Tailor Shop.
Deanie was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, and two sisters.
Deanie is survived by two brothers and six sisters; one daughter, Debra K. Casalett; four sons, Roy W. Grund, Timothy O. Grund and wife Dee, James M. Grund and wife Susan, and Jeffery M. Grund and wife Jamie; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memories may be made and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020