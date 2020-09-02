Claudine Wilson
Abilene - Claudine traveled to the glory land on Sunday August 30th 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer at 81 years old. Born on January 2nd 1939 to Ruby Lou "Ma" Old Phillips and James Harrison "Pa" Phillips. Her brother James Weldon "Sonny" Phillips married Laverne Phillips. Laverne not only her sister in law but became her close life-long friend. She graduated Abilene High School in 1957 and on December 6th 1957 married John Thomas "Tommy" Wilson at her parents home in front of the fireplace.
She would be blessed with her first son Randall David Wilson on October 21st 1959 who married Julie Gibbs Wilson. Her daughter Regina Diane Wisdom was born December 21st 1960 just in time for Christmas that year. In 1962, on September 17th would come her 3rd great joy Robert Darin Wilson and he married JoAnn Robbins Wilson.
Claudine began her career as a hairdresser at a beauty salon in burro ally for Joan Forrester. She would then move to a small shop on the corner of 10th and Shelton and work with Ramona Cole Fagan. She spent the last of her career working along side her daughter in law Julie at Park Terrace Salon.
She was an avid sports fan, never missing one of her son's games and always sharing some good advice with an umpire or two. A trend that she continued with grand kids and great-grand kids games as well. Then there was her love for the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs and tennis, but her first love would always be the Abilene High Eagles. That love began when she attended AHS during the three years they were state champions in 1954, 1955 & 1956.
Claudine cared deeply for family and holidays, always making memorable Christmas gatherings with a lot of family stopping by for delicious shrimp dip and oh those sausage balls. There was always fun, food and laughter. She had a great love for the outdoors, her dogs and her yard where she always had beautiful plants to care for and worked endlessly on her yard with her sweet tea in hand. Her well-groomed yard was a source of great pride and she would often keep the neighbors aware of their need to do the same.
For a while Claudine had a fun weekend gig enjoying her love for country western music and dance working the door in Stamford at the Stage Coach Inn dancehall with her good friends Curtis and Dorothy Caffey. She got to enjoy great music, dancing and meet such artist as Red Stegall, Gene Watson, Gary Stewart and many more. She would take the kids along where they would learn to dance and afterwards a life lesson of working to earn by having them help clean up tables. She was very frugal and thrifty.
She could turn a penny into a dollar, always to provide her children what they needed. She was a very prideful and independent woman raising her children with great strength and love. Active up to the end she leaves a legacy of hard work, a love for family and the lord.
Surviving Claudine are her grandchildren & spouses: Justin Wilson (Kristen), Gibbs Wilson (Brittani), Amy Lovelady (Josh), Seth Wilson (Emily), Clayton Walters, Chesleigh Wisdom, Jacquelyn Euton (Dylan), Kristie Churchill (Clay) & Shelly Turnbough (Colby) and great grandchildren: Brody Wilson, Brooks Wilson, Bennett Wilson, Walker Wilson, Cannon Lovelady, Bowen Lovelady, Hadley Wilson, Winnie Rae Wilson, Scarlett Euton, Khal Euton, Ramsay Euton, Gussie Jo Turnbough, Gunnar Turnbough and Hoss Turnbough.
Claudine spent her last month with family and friends visiting while in hospice care at the home of Mary Beth Slaughter. We are so grateful for the loving care she received from Mary Beth, Susan, Sabra and all the hospice angels that cared for her. The family was allowed to come and go anytime and we always felt welcome to spend time with mom.
A graveside service will be held at the Cedar Hill Cemetery on North 10th in Abilene at 10:00 am on Saturday September 5th. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6-8 pm at Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut St. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com
