|
|
Clelie Marie Hughes Thompson
Clelie Marie Hughes Thompson was born on June 23, 1923, in Avoca, Texas. Her parents were Edward and Esther (Masters) Hughes. She died on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 96.
Graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Spring Creek Cemetery (County Road 261) in Avoca, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 PM on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Hwy 277 South in Abilene.
Clelie, along with eight brothers and two sisters, was raised in the Lueders area. She graduated from Lueders High School in 1942. Her only employment outside the home was during WWII. She and her best friend moved to Stamford, Texas, to work at the airplane parts plant. On June 12, 1946, she married Cody Thompson. They were married for 64 years until Cody's death in 2010. During their married life, they lived in Stamford, Odessa, Dallas, and, since 1952, Abilene. She was a member of South Side Baptist Church for over 50 years. As a member of the Greatest Generation, the example of Clelie's life is a legacy for her children and grandchildren. She loved and worshipped God, and provided a safe, loving home for her family. Like many raised on a farm, she was a hard worker who taught her daughters many skills. Crocheting was a lifelong enjoyment for her. Throughout her life, she had many friends whom she loved.
Clelie is survived by three daughters, Beverly Hasty, Carol Dixon, and Brenda Freeman; grandchildren, Amy Buchanan, Leigh Anne Boudreaux, Loran Cunningham, Casey Cumby, Brian Cumby and Bryce Williams; great-grandchildren, Justin, Tracey, Zachary, Caroline and Duncan Cumby, Cody Cunningham, Hannah and John Michael Yee, Blythe Boudreaux, and Cooper Buchanan; great-great-grandchildren, Aria and Aleigha Barbosa; sister, Sue Collom. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cody; grandchild, Christopher Hasty; and great-grandchild, Alexis Cunningham.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019