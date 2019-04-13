|
|
Clement Joseph (CJ) Schwertner
Ballinger - Clement Joseph (CJ) Schwertner, 98, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
He was born October 7, 1920 to Edward Jr. and Veruna (Jasek) Schwertner on the family farm near Miles, Texas. CJ married Helen Marie Maas on January 5, 1948 in Rowena and they shared sixty-nine years together. She preceded him in death on May 26, 2017. He was a lifetime farmer and rancher and also took on other jobs over the years such as carpentry and wiring many houses in the area to help support his family. In 1947 CJ was one of the first from Runnels County to purchase land and establish farming operations in the St. Lawrence area. He was a long time member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger where he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for 80 years. CJ was a devoted husband, father, grandpa, and great-grandpa. He delighted in spending time with his family and especially loved his grandchildren. Living in the Hatchel community for over 50 years before moving to Ballinger in 2013, C.J. and Marie shared many years together in their farming and ranching operations in Runnels and Glasscock Counties.
Clement is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Alfred, Raymond, Oskar, Benjamin, and Leo; and sisters, Elizabeth Jost, Willie Mae Niehues, and Dorothy Rohmfeld.
He is survived by his children, Sharon and husband, Edwin Deike of Winters, Brenda and husband, Deacon David Workman of Ballinger, Greg W. and wife, Susan Schwertner of Ballinger, and Mike and wife, Jill Schwertner of Lubbock. Also left to cherish his memory are his ten grandchildren: Clint Deike (Alex), Stacey Jones (Eric), Justin Deike, Melinda Burfield (Kevin), Aaron Workman (Amanda), Darren Workman (Devan), Chris Workman (Macy), Sarah Long (Tylan), Ben Schwertner, and Jeremy Schwertner. Ten great-grandchildren also survive. Also surviving include sisters Jerline Bartels, and Mona Bryan and husband Truett; sister-in-laws Polly Davenport, and husband, Jim, and Verbalee Mikeska, and husband, Harold, brother-in-law Gene Easley, and sister-in-law Arline Maas.
Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Sunday, April 14th at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ballinger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, April 15th at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center staff for their care and love. And a special thanks to Fr. Yesu and Fr. Wade for their prayers and support to the family.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of C.J. Schwertner be made to the .
Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 13, 2019