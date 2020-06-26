Cleofas "Cleo" Zapata
Abilene - Cleofas "Cleo" H. Zapata, 89, of Abilene passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020 at the Windcrest Alzheimer's Care Center.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home 5701 277 S. in Abilene with Pastor Oran Rake officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park, where her earthly remains will be laid to rest with her husband. The family will receive friends for visitation and gathering on Sunday from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the funeral home.
Cleo was born on May 1, 1931 to the late Catarino and Severiana Ojeda in Paint Rock, Texas. She was one of 11 children. She moved to San Angelo at a young age and met the late Baldomero R. "Bill" Zapata, whom she married. They started their family in San Angelo and later relocated to Abilene. Once she settled in Abilene she became a domestic engineer for several private families where she enjoyed friendships beyond their professional relationship. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She also enjoyed fishing, cooking, quilting, sewing and yard work. She had a gift for hospitality and making others feel welcomed, you never left her home hungry. She was determined, hardworking, often set in her own way of doing things but always ready to help those she loved. She had been a member of the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, and the G.I. Form. She was catholic and later in life started attending Crossway Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Baldomero Zapata; son, Jose "Joe" Leandro Zapata; daughter, Mary Lou LaLand; granddaughter, Melissa Weisinger; and all her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria McGinnis and her husband Jack of Roswell, GA; son, Bill Zapata of Abilene; six grandchildren, Melinda Ostrander, Andy McAllister, Christopher McAllister, Bailey Zapata, and Tyler Windham; 7 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, and other realities and friends.
Memorial contribution can be made in her name to the Hospice of the Big Country 4601 Hartford Abilene, Texas 79605. To leave condolences to the family please visit www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com. Services will be live streamed on Monday from Elliott-Hamil's Facebook page.
