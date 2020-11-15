Clifford Denton "Denny" Marsalis
Abilene - Clifford Denton "Denny" Marsalis passed away on November 14, 2020 after a lengthy battle wth two cancers. A visitation will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Denny was born to Noel D and Johnnye Bell Marsalis on September 5, 1943 in Jackson Mississippi.
Denny's Father was in the military and he lived in Mississippi, Tennessee, Georgia., France, Germany, back to Mississippi and to Texas. Denny went to 2 schools a year for every year through 8th except 4th and 7th. He graduated from Big Spring High School in 1960. He then entered Texas Tech and graduated from Texas Tech in 1964 with a BBA-Accounting. He went back to Big Spring to work for his parents and they helped him start a business in 1967 in Abilene. That business is in it's 53rd year of continuous operation and is still a family operated business.
Denny served on a committee for the City of Abilene that wrote new ordinances for mobile home subdivision and mobile home parks. He was a founding member and served as first President of Big Country Manutured Housing Association. Denny had been a member of the Big Country Apartment association since 1978 and served on the board of directors for 12 years. He also served 2 years as president. Denny served on the Texas Apartment Association Board of Directors. During that time he served on the legislative committee for eight years. He served 2 years on the Executive committee as Vice President at large. In 1999 Denny was awarded Frank P Finch Presidential Award by the President of Texas Apartment Association for his advocacy for small business owners.
On April 22, 2017 Denny married his "Twinkie" Ann Holson they loved to travel and have taken cruises that include Alaska, Hawaii, The British Isles, Switzerland, Rhine river cruise and Danube Cruise. Their las bucket list trip was to Yellowstone National State Park.
Denny is survived by his wife, Ann; sister, Carolyn Morris of George Town Tx; children, Carolyn Marsalis ( partner Mike Rinerhart) of Franklin Tx, Michael ( Wife Karla) Marsalis of Cedar Park, Amber Marsalis Young of Keema Tx, Melynie (Husband Jesus) Chavez of Tuscola Tx; step-son, Zach Holson of Tuscola Tx. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, and 3 Great grandchildren.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers you make a contributon to Texas Oncology Foundation that is located at 1957 Antilley Road, Abilene Tx, 79606.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com