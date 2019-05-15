|
|
Clifford Howell
Abilene - Clifford Louis Howell, 96, of Abilene, passed away in the early morning hours of May 12, 2019 after a short illness, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 15, 1923 in Ballinger, TX to Cless and Ester (Williams) Howell. He graduated from Ballinger High School and attended Texas Tech and McMurry universities before joining the United States Navy Reserve in 1943. He served his country on LSM-283 in the Pacific Theater from 1943-1946 during World War II as engineering officer and later commanding officer of the LSM. He returned to Texas Tech University and graduated in 1948 with a B.S. degree in Petroleum Engineering with option in Geology.
Cliff began his working career in Midland with the Sinclair Oil and Gas Co. and continued working for them after their merger with Atlantic Richfield (ARCO) until his retirement in 1985. One of his many accomplishments was the discovery of a deep and highly productive gas well in Duval County later named Howell Sand.
Clifford met the love of his life, Joyce Hendrick, in Midland, TX and they were married on September 30, 1950. They were blessed with 49 years of marriage until Joyce's passing in 1999. He and Joyce were very active in the United Methodist Church wherever they lived and he continued this by joining the congregation at St. Paul United Methodist Church when he moved to Abilene in 2000. Cliff loved to play golf, watch sports, and square dance. He continued with his square dancing partner Shirley Stephenson, dancing with the group Key City Squares until 2 years ago. Cliff delivered Meals on Wheels in Abilene for 13 years.
Cliff is preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou Beddo and husband Dearal of Platteville, CO; 3 children and spouses: Kathy and Chris Schupp of Rowlett, TX; LuAnn Howell of Austin, TX; Drs. Eric and Tay Sha Howell of Edmond, OK; his grandchildren: Christopher Schupp and wife Youkabed of Allen, TX; Nathaniel Schupp and wife Hazel of Dallas, TX; Caroline Kirk and husband Russell of Dallas, TX; Tara Birchell and husband Brandon Teague of Tyler, TX; Riley Howell and Ellie Howell of Edmond, OK; great-grandchildren: Sloan Teague and Dominick Teague; Nicolas Schupp, and Isabella Schupp.
Graveside service will be held at Elliott-Hamil Garden of Memories Cemetery on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 525 Beech St., Abilene, TX at 11:30 am. A visitation with the family will be held at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 US Hwy. 277 South, Abilene, TX from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm Thursday, May 16, 2019.
The family of Clifford Howell wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff of Hendrick Medical Center and Hendrick Hospice Care.
Memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Abilene, 717 N. 10th St. Abilene, TX, 79601
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 15, 2019