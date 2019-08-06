|
|
Clinton King
Abilene - Clinton Eugene King, 87, passed away August 02, 2019. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope with Pastor Bob Prim officiating. Burial will follow at Texas State Veterans Cemetery At Abilene, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Mr. King was born March 26, 1932, in Lott, Texas to Andy and Mittie King. Clinton joined the United States Air Force in September of 1951. He served twenty years and retired on October 1,1971. He received the following medals while serving: Korean Service Ribbon with 2 Stars, United Nations Service Ribbon with 1 Star, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon with 4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Ribbon with 3 Bronze Loops, Air Force Good Conduct Ribbon with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnamese Service Ribbon and Republic Vietnamese Campaign Medal. After serving he worked and retired from the Abilene State School. He was also a member and the secretary of the Abilene Masonic Lodge No. 559 for over 50 years.
Mr. King was preceded in death by both parents, wife Barbara King, sister Janelle King, brothers Clifford King and Frank Clay King.
Survivors include daughters: Pamela Jarrell and husband Bob of Abilene, Tx., Sheri Gray and husband Wesley of Paradise, Tx. Kim Bryant and husband Larry of Goodlettsville, TN. Grandchildren: Shayla Willyoung -Richards, Travis Jarrell, Natasha Cole, Brandy King, Alan Lippard. Great grandchildren: Haven Willyoung, Oliver Richards, River Richards, Jalen Cole and Jacob Cole. Pallbearers will be: Stephen Richards, Mike Zaha, Wes Gray, Alan Lippard, Travis Jarrell and Paul Frazier.
The family will receive friends at a visitation from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope. In leui of flowers give a donation to .
Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 6, 2019