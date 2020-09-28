Clois Snell
Big Spring - Clois Snell, 86 of Big Spring passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at his residence. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Coahoma. The service will be officiated by Rev. Ronnie Newton (nephew) and Rev. Elwin Collum. Interment will follow at Coahoma Cemetery.
He was born October 21, 1933 to N.A. "Gus" Snell and Laurene Purvis Snell in Gorman, Texas. He graduated from Hawley High School and furthered his education at Ranger Junior College. He moved to Big Spring in 1959, and settled in Coahoma in 1962. Clois married his high school sweetheart Peggy, on October 27, 1956 in Hawley, Texas. They have celebrated 64 wonderful years together. He served in the United States Army from January 1954 to November of 1955, serving in the Korean War. He moved to Big Spring in 1962 from Abilene and worked for Cosden from 1957-1995 retiring after 33 years. Clois adored his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids and while he was able he attended all sporting events and was known to them as "Papa."
As a family, memorable trips to the Frio River camping out, floating, and eating pie irons were yearly vacations. He also enjoyed fishing and setting trotlines. Clois and Peggy enjoyed watching women's basketball and were avid Howard College Lady Basketball boosters. He enjoyed watching on TV the Baylor Bears and Texas Tech women's basketball teams. One of the highlights of his life was when his kids sent he and Peggy to the Final Four Women's Basketball tournament. Clois was honored as the Grand Marshall for the 2012, 4th of July parade in Coahoma. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Coahoma and attended the men's Sunday school classes as regularly as he could.
Clois is survived by his wife, Peggy Snell; two daughters, Becky and Ronnie Bourland and Laurie and Tommy Melton; one son, Cliff and Andrea Snell; five grandchildren, Robin and Chad Hirt, Jason Key, Kristina and W.E. Tinkler, Colt Snell and Chloe Snell; seven great-grandchildren, Neely Key, Kylee "Blue" Key, Bryson Hirt, Kymbree Hirt, Brantlee Tinkler, Kynzli "Kyann" Tinkler and Amanda and Brayson Wallace and five step-grandchildren, Ryan Melton, Ashlee Stevens, Rusty Bourland, Sandi Coughlin and Brandi Massey; his four legged companion Daisy who would sleep with him in his chair. The family would like to give a special thanks to Home Hospice nurse Brooke Bayes and Kaitlin Strickland, as well as VA nurse Norma Gonzales.
Clois was preceded in death by his parents, N.A. "Gus" Snell and Laurene Purvis Snell; his brother Reuel Snell; his foster parents, Shorty & E.V. Newton; and his foster siblings, Slick, Jack, Ralph, Margie, and Loretta.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to First Baptist Church of Coahoma.
