Clyda Mae Smith Walker
Dallas, TX. - Clyda Mae Smith Walker was born February 20, 1933 in Jarrell, Texas, and died July 14, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Her parents were H.A. (Bill) and Bernice (Hatley) Smith. Her family moved around a great deal when she was growing up. She once noted that she attended seven different schools. Clyda married James Walker in Uvalde, Texas, on October 20, 1950, and had been a resident of Baird, Texas, for many years.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; brother C. W. Smith; husband; children Charles Leslie "Hoot" Walker, and Clyda Ursula "Sug" Baum; and beloved dog Cracker Jack.
She is survived by her son Jimmy "Lucky" Walker, daughter and son-in-law Pattie and Travis Keath; grandchildren Becca Ahern and husband Allen, Brooke Schafer and husband Paul, Jill Baum and Matthew Keath; and great-grandchildren Austin and Autumn Ahern and Brandon Schafer.
She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed. A memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Admiral Cemetery in Callahan County. Arrangements are under the direction of Parker Funeral Home of Baird, Texas.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 19, 2019