Clyde "CY" Brooks



Abilene - Clyde (CY) Brooks, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior Friday, May 3, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home on Hwy 277 South from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2:00PM at Wyndrock Baptist Church. Burial will be at Elmwood Cemetery with Military Honors.



Cy was born in Borger, Texas on January 23, 1931 to Estele and Callie Brooks. He was drafted into the Army in 1953, where he was stationed in Germany for 2 years. After his time in the military he went to work for South Western Bell in 1956. He was a lineman and supervisor in the 36 years he worked there. He married Ginger on March 3, 1982 in Arizona. They started attending Wyndrock in 1996 and he gave his life to the Lord June 6, 1999. In 2002 the church flooded with almost 5 feet of water and him and his good friend, George toke on the task of replacing everything from sheetrock to electrical outlets. He adopted his nickname "Sparky". Cy loved his church and loved his church family.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Estele and Callie Brooks; brother, Ray Brooks; and two sisters, Mozelle McInroe, and Liz Jacquay.



Clyde is survived by his wife of 37 years and 2 months, Virginia Brooks (Ginger); children, Connie Jesko and husband Robby, Tony Brooks and wife Cheryl, Doug Brooks and wife Jill, Kevin Brooks and wife Carolyn, Shery Wise, Brenda Wise, Matt Wise, and Lisa Wise; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers the family has asked donations be made to the or Wyndrock Baptist Church.



