Clyde L. Watson
Abilene - Clyde L. Watson, 80, passed away on June 28, 2019.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church, 2300 S. 20th in Abilene, TX with Pastor Steven Parker officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Clyde was born on October 6, 1938 in Danville, IL to Al and Katherine Watson. The family moved to Long Beach, CA where Clyde grew up and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School. He joined the United States Air Force in 1956 and was stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, TX. While Clyde served at Dyess he met the love of his life Beverly Wyatt and they married in 1960 and had two sons: David and Mark.
Clyde served on the Abilene Police Department from 1969 - 1977 and then went on to work as a deputy sheriff for the Taylor County Sheriff's Department in 1982 and retired in 2000. Upon Clyde's retirement the Taylor County Commissioners Court honored him by proclaiming November 3, 2000 as Clyde L. Watson Day in Taylor County. Clyde was also a graduate of Hardin Simmons University. He attended Faith Baptist Church in Abilene, TX where he served as a deacon in the church for over 50 years.
Clyde learned from his father how to fix anything. He retained this ability throughout life and was always ready to lend a helping hand to those in need. He possessed a strong work ethic, loyalty to family, patriotism and faith in God.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents.
Clyde is survived by his wife Beverly; sons, David Watson and wife Dana, Mark Watson and wife Kim; granddaughters, Ashley Watson and Harley Watson; brothers, Fred Watson and wife Kimmie, John Watson and wife Norma; sisters, Ruth Houston and husband Herb, Sharon Watson and Jeannie Watson and husband Chester.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or Faith Baptist Church.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from July 5 to July 7, 2019