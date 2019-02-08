Dr. Clyde Morgan



Abilene, TX



Three months past his 95th birthday, Clyde Nathaniel Morgan, MD died on February 3rd at Silver Spring in Abilene, Texas. He was surrounded by his loving children and their spouses.



Dr. Morgan is survived by his three children, Clyde N. Morgan, Jr., his wife Marsha Morgan of Abilene, Reinette Steele, her husband Olen Steele of Bracketville, and Nancy Davis and her husband John Davis of McKinney. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Dana Jaworski, Ryan Davis, Amy Lightfoot, Stacey Kingslien, Leah Arnold, April Beard, Morgan Davis and their spouses, along with ten great grandchildren.



He is proceeded in death by his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Birdie Joyce (Palmer) Morgan, as well as his parents, and five siblings.



Clyde began life on the banks of the Leona River south of Uvalde, Texas on November 2, 1923. After joining the civil service, he began as an aircraft Mechanic Learner in San Antonio Texas in 1941, but left to begin college the next fall at Abilene Christian College. Due to the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Clyde resumed his work as a Mechanic Learner until enlisting in the Army Air Corps in 1942. He began his military career as a part of the 317th Depot Repair Squadron. After becoming a pilot trainee, he was stationed at Elmendorf Field in Alaska, North Kelley Field in San Antonio, Greenville, Mississippi and then as a flight instructor at Turner Field in Georgia. He was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in January of 1945. Later that year, he was appointed by the Army as a lend-lease pilot with the 2766th Provisional Headquarters at Payne Field near Cairo, Egypt. He completed his war time service as a 1st Lieutenant flying a C-47 for VIP traveling throughout the American-Middle-East-Theater. Later he became the personal pilot to King Ibn Saud, completing the good-will contract issued by President Roosevelt.



After his time in the Middle East, he returned to complete his undergraduate degree at Abilene Christian College in 1948. Clyde N. Morgan then graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston and opened his medical practice in Abilene in the early 50s.



Dr. Morgan had a private medical practice in Abilene well into his later years. He served his community as a general practitioner and specialized in dermatology for the last half of his medical career. He was beloved by his patients and staff. He was a guest lecturer before the medical school in Calcutta, India and before the Indian Council of Cryogenics. He presented research papers before the World Congress of Cryosurgery in Italy, Manila, Philippines, and around the country.



He was a faithful member of the churches of Christ throughout his life serving as both a deacon and elder. Over his lifetime he worshipped with the Hillcrest, Hamby, Oldham Lane, and University churches of Christ.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday February 9, 2019 at the University Church of Christ.