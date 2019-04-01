|
Clydia Belle Taylor
Stamford, TX. - Clydia Belle Taylor, 90, lifetime resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Avoca Methodist Church with Rev. Dennis Huffaker officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Creek Cemetery under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home in Stamford. Family and friends will have a visitation time from 6:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, April 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Clydia was born February 1, 1929 in Stamford, Texas, the daughter of the late Hugh and Ella Mae (Grisby) Massey. After graduating from Stamford High School, Clydia started her lifetime career in nursing in the first graduating class of the Stamford LVN school. She married Robert E. Taylor in June 1950 in Stamford. They lived in California from 1950-1969 and then moved to Stamford. Bob Ed preceded her in death on November 9, 2012. Clydia received her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington. She truly loved the nursing profession and worked at numerous area hospitals and was the director of the Texas Department of Health in Stamford, District 14 for over 10 years. Clydia liked to watch old movies starring Jimmy Stewart, Clark Gable and John Wayne. She was a member of Avoca Methodist Church in Avoca.
Preceding Clydia in death were her parents; her husband; a son, Richard Thomas Taylor; six brothers and three sisters.
Family surviving Clydia are a son, Robert Taylor of Stamford; daughter, Lisa Taylor of Stamford; two grandchildren, Jessi Taylor of Clyde, Presley Peters of Stamford; one great grandchild; three brothers in law, Don Taylor of Avoca, Gary Taylor of Grapevine, Tommy and Madelynn Taylor of Grapevine; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 1, 2019