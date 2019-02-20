CMS Cecil H. Leetsch



Abilene, TX



CMS Cecil H. Leetsch, retired Airforce passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Abilene. A visitation will be 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Interment will follow the service at Elmwood Memorial Park.



Cecil was born June 25, 1932 in Blue Hill, Nebraska. He attended and graduated high school from Blue Hill High School. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force on June 1, 1950 and took basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio which was cut short due to the Korean War beginning. Cecil was chosen to attend a technical training school and went to Scott AFB ILL for radio school. After graduating from radio in Scott AFB he was sent to a repo depot for overseas assignment. From there he was sent to Hickman AFB Hawaii. He was assigned too many different bases during his time in the Air Force which included, Travis AFB California, Kelly AFB TX, Cooke AFB California, Keesler AFB Mississippi, Blytheville AFB Arkansas, Ramey AFB Puerto Rico, and Dyess AFB Texas. During his time in the Air Force he met the love of his life, Connie and they were married on April 1, 1954. The couple had three children, Phyllis, Howard and William. Cecil retired in 1980 from the Air Force after 30 years of service to his country. After retirement he enjoyed working on Electronics, especially doing Radio and Tv repair. After retirement he took some college courses and worked for a mobile phone business installing mobile phones on oilrigs and motor vehicles. Cecil also worked at the mail-handling center as an electronic technician. He was a volunteer for various jobs at Abilene State School, helping build cabins for the clients and their families, assisted in their annual golf tournament and generated a lot of printed items for their many programs. He was a member of Dyess Chiefs Group, an organization of active duty, retired and honorary chief master sergeants. But above all he loved his family dearly and was very proud of each of them.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Bearnice Leetsch; his twin sister, Celia; and one grandchild, Ashley Nichole; and one great grandchild, Madison Emma.



Cecil is survived by his wife, Connie Leetsch; three children, Phyllis Leetsch, Howard Leetsch, and William Leetsch; grandchildren, George F. Champigny IV, Michael J. Champigny, Tiffany N. Bamlett, Nathan Leetsch, and Vanessa M. Quest; great grandchildren, Mia, Giavana, Jaxon, Samantha, and Kristen Kay.



Memorials can be made to Abilene State School Volunteer Council or the .



