|
|
C.N. "Smokey" Griggs, Jr.
Abilene - C.N. "Smokey" Griggs, Jr., 92, passed away on May 11, 2020 in Abilene.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Elmwood Memorial Park with Pastor Cliff Stewart officiating. Services under the direction of Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
He was born on November 18, 1927 in Dallas, Texas, to the late Charles and Vivian (Easterling) Griggs. He attended Forest High School, North Texas Agricultural College, and SMU. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving at Oak Ridge, Tennessee. In Abilene, he was an oil operator, geologist, and partner in SRG Oil Corporation. He was a member of First Christian Church. For many years, he traveled extensively with the Foretravel motorcade group, where he made many friends.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Mary Stingel Griggs; stepdaughter, Cathy Randolph; stepson, G.B. "Randy" Randolph, III, all of Abilene; three brothers, Sam Griggs, Shannon Griggs (Bonnie), and Homer Griggs (Carole); a niece, Shelly Burns, and a nephew, Shane Griggs.
To leave condolences for the family please visit, www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 12 to May 14, 2020