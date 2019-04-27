Services Piersall-Benton Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Abilene , TX 79602 325-677-3783 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM Cypress Street Station 158 Cypress Street Abilene , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for Coby Halifax Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Coby Durrett Halifax

1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Coby Durrett Halifax



Abilene - A life well lived is not defined by the beginning and ending dates. The dash between them defines the "how" of life. Coby Durrett Halifax's dash was an extraordinary journey as a husband, son, brother, and friend. The tapestry of his story is woven from each of these roles. Coby's dash began on the 12th of November 1970.



Coby lived with a passion for life. His strong faith guided his walk with the LORD. He lived out his favorite scripture from Joshua, "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go." On Sunday, the 14th of April 2019, Coby walked with his LORD into eternity.



Coby was humble, kind, and compassionate. Left to him, no one would know his accomplishments, as he left those for others to tout. He knew what he valued most. Coby was an avid swimmer and loved water sports. He attended Abilene Christian University and graduated from Hendrick School of Radiography. The richness of his life burgeoned in 1997 when a beautiful brunette caught his attention. From that beginning, he and Chris King grew together in love, grace, and purpose for 21 years. They married on Coronado Island in California, a place Coby felt closest to God, pledging to Him and each other that only death would part them.



Coby's hallmark has always been his sparkling blue eyes and trademark smile. He quietly and joyfully embraced life. He was a consummate gentleman, perfectly balanced with wit, charm, and genuineness. Coby was creative, kind, compassionate, and imaginative. He made the world a better place. Coby's joy for life was contagious to all who met him.



Coby was always for the underdog. He noticed those overlooked by others and made people feel special, important, and valued. From his early career at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano, guiding people through the mortgage process in Houston, to discovering his professional passion caring for patients at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, he looked for ways to help others.



Most importantly, Coby leaves a legacy of living life well. He wrote his own memorial in every smile he shared, life he touched, and silly face he made to make someone laugh. It radiates from the love in Chris' eyes. It is etched on the hearts of everyone who knew him. His testament cannot be diminished by time, as his love for others will live on forever in us. Coby fought the good fight, finished his race, and in return he stepped into eternal life with his LORD, completely healed and completely whole.



Coby is survived by his adoring wife and best friend Chris King Halifax, "Sparkles", whom he cherished; his loving mother Bobbie Durrett Elliff and stepfather Gerald; his sister Loren Halifax Stevens and husband Jack; his sister Carmen Halifax Money and nephews Jaxson and Max; mother-in-law Barbara King; brother-in-law Dan King and wife Sicily; nephew Daniel King, wife Danielle, and niece Bella, who was his princess; and brother-in-law Don King. Coby leaves behind his favorite tennis partner, Diane King, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins, who also loved him dearly. Coby's friends were honored to share life with him, among the closest of whom were Justin and Tiffany Smith, daughters Abigail and Kendall, Coby's "K.C." and Todd and Amy Giles, son Tag and Coby's godson, Turner. Coby was preceded in death by his father Joe Halifax and father-in-law Dwade King.



Our family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Awashti and the Southwest Cancer Center staff, Dr. Al-Timimi, Dr. Mirza, the 4 East nurses and staff at University Medical Center, and the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge for their outstanding care and compassion to both Coby and our family.



A celebration of life reception will be held from 2:00pm to 4:30pm on Sunday, the 28th of April, at Cypress Street Station, 158 Cypress Street, Abilene. All are welcome, encouraged to attend, and share the important moments or memories of your life with Coby.



In lieu of flowers, with gratitude the family requests memorial contributions to support Coby's love for Hendrick Medical Center, specifically the Radiology Department. Please direct contributions to the Coby Halifax Hendrick School of Radiography Scholarship at Abilene Teachers Federal Credit Union, 2555 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene Texas, 79605, reference #18296-3; or Hendrick Foundation, 1900 Pine Street, Abilene Texas, 79601, in memory of Coby Halifax.



Peace to you our beloved Coby…peace to you. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 27, 2019