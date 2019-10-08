|
|
Connie Belle Liles
Haskell - Connie Belle Liles, 106, of Haskell, Texas passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell with Rev. Tony Grand officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. A visitation is planned from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd St., Haskell, TX 79521.
Connie was born to Eula and Jim Free on August 6, 1913 in Haskell County and graduated from Haskell High School. She married Bill Liles on February 12, 1936 in Haskell. They were married for 66 years. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2002. Connie was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Weinert matron Club in 1961-1962. The club was an affiliated unit in the Mesquite District of the Texas Federation of Women's Clubs.
She is survived by two daughters-in-law, Estalynn Liles and Laquita Liles both of Abilene; sister, Nancy Henshaw of Fort Worth; three grandchildren, Connie Petross and husband Stan, Margie Liles, and Blake Liles and wife Karen Chiasson of Abilene; four great-grandchildren, Tara Stephens and husband Jeff of Arlington; Leah Petross, Thomas Liles, and Heather Chiasson of Abilene; two great-great grandchildren, Jake and Clark Stephens of Arlington; sister-in-law, Aleatha Mayfield and husband Pat of Fort Stockton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Liles; two sons, Howard Liles, Jr., and Wayne Liles; four sisters; one brother; and one sister-in-law, Erma Liles.
Connie Belle was deeply loved by her family and friends. She was known for her delicious cooking and positive outlook on life. She will be missed! Special thanks to Haskell Health Care Center for their love and devotion in her care.
Memorials may be made in Connie's name to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center: 4601 Hartford, Abilene, TX, or a .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019