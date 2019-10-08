Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell
304 N 2nd St
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 864-2151
For more information about
Connie Liles
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Haskell
304 N 2nd St
Haskell, TX 79521
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Willow Cemetery
Haskell, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Liles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Belle Liles

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie Belle Liles Obituary
Connie Belle Liles

Haskell - Connie Belle Liles, 106, of Haskell, Texas passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 11:00a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Willow Cemetery, Haskell with Rev. Tony Grand officiating. Services are under the direction of Smith Family Funeral Homes, Haskell. A visitation is planned from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home, 304 N. 2nd St., Haskell, TX 79521.

Connie was born to Eula and Jim Free on August 6, 1913 in Haskell County and graduated from Haskell High School. She married Bill Liles on February 12, 1936 in Haskell. They were married for 66 years. He preceded her in death on March 7, 2002. Connie was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist Church. She was a member of the Weinert matron Club in 1961-1962. The club was an affiliated unit in the Mesquite District of the Texas Federation of Women's Clubs.

She is survived by two daughters-in-law, Estalynn Liles and Laquita Liles both of Abilene; sister, Nancy Henshaw of Fort Worth; three grandchildren, Connie Petross and husband Stan, Margie Liles, and Blake Liles and wife Karen Chiasson of Abilene; four great-grandchildren, Tara Stephens and husband Jeff of Arlington; Leah Petross, Thomas Liles, and Heather Chiasson of Abilene; two great-great grandchildren, Jake and Clark Stephens of Arlington; sister-in-law, Aleatha Mayfield and husband Pat of Fort Stockton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill Liles; two sons, Howard Liles, Jr., and Wayne Liles; four sisters; one brother; and one sister-in-law, Erma Liles.

Connie Belle was deeply loved by her family and friends. She was known for her delicious cooking and positive outlook on life. She will be missed! Special thanks to Haskell Health Care Center for their love and devotion in her care.

Memorials may be made in Connie's name to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center: 4601 Hartford, Abilene, TX, or a .

Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.smithfamilyfh.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Connie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now