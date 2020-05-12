|
Connie (Parker, Webb) Gilbreth
Abilene - Connie grew up in and around Abilene, TX graduating from Wylie High School, McMurry College, and Graduate Degree in Child Psychology from Hardin Simmons University.
She married Vernon Webb in 1946 and started their family in Abilene, TX. She obtained her degree in education while raising her family. She began her teaching career with the Jim Ned School system in Lawn, TX. Connie with family in tow moved to Hobbs, NM shortly after where she was a teacher, counselor, and administered for more than 40 years. After retiring from the Hobbs Municipal Schools, she continued teaching at the College of the Southwest in Hobbs for several years and being a substitute principal in the Hobbs School system.
Connie was a very active member in the First United Methodist Church of Hobbs and enjoyed the fellowship and activities of her church family. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an educational sorority, and held numerous local, state, and national level offices. She was also a Pink Lady for several years at Lea Regional Medical Center in Hobbs.
After Vernon's passing, Connie moved back to Abilene to be closer to her mother and sister. She immersed herself into activities at Aldersgate Methodist Church and delivered food for Meals on Wheels.
Connie renewed an acquaintance with JV Gilbreth, a childhood friend which grew into an emotional bond of love and marriage. JV and Connie enjoyed travel, visiting kids and grandkids.
She and JV moved into the Wesley Court Retirement Community in Abilene, TX and enjoyed their time there. A few years ago, she moved into a 24/7 care facility in Kerrville, TX. She was known by the staff and friends as "always having a smile on her face".
Connie was proceeded in death by her parents, husband Vernon Webb, and a younger sister. Connie is survived by her husband, JV, a sister, 3 children, 5 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Due to current public health concerns, there will be a memorial service later this summer in Abilene, TX with her internment at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery there.
Connie was respected, admired, and loved by all and will be missed.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 12 to May 13, 2020