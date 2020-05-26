|
Connie Suarez
ANSON - Connie Ortegon Suarez 72, died Monday, May 26, 2020, at Hendrick Hospice Care. Services will be 11:00 Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Saint Michael's Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home. Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.
Born May 6, 1948 in Laredo, Connie was a daughter of the late Issac and Julia (Vigil) Ortegon. She was a lifelong resident of Jones County and worked as a personal care and attendant. Connie was a member of Saint Michael's Catholic Church.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter (Teresa Suarez) and two sons (Julio Domingo Cruz and Mike Suarez).
Survivors include her husband, Marcelino Suarez of Anson; five sons, Mario Gil of Abilene, Martin Suarez of Andrews, Juan Luis Crus of Laredo, Marcos Suarez and Marcelion Suarez, Jr. both of Anson; six daughters, Ima Gene Borrego of Houston, Diana Cruz and Tina Herrera both of Abilene, Chavela Lozano, Connie Martinez and Sara Suarez all of Anson; 37 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 26 to May 27, 2020