Consuelo Lopez Gonzalez



Abilene - Consuelo Lopez Gonzalez, 84, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 in Abilene. A visitation will be 6:00PM - 8:00PM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South, Abilene, Texas. Interment will follow the service in Elmwood Memorial Park.



Consuelo was born March 3, 1935 to Secundino and Josefa Lopez in Del Rio, Texas. As a young girl Consuelo worked in the fields helping her family. She met the love of her life Tomas Gonzalez Sr. and the two were married on March 10, 1956. Consuelo and Tomas were very blessed to have celebrated 63 wonderful years together this past March. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening, and working in her yard. Consuelo loved animals, The Muppets, watching Wrestling, cardinals, her church, singing and praising the Lord. She loved and cared for her family the way a mother, grandmother and great grandmother should and left a legacy that will be carried on for years to come.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her four children, Arthur Gonzalez, Bertha Gonzalez, Tomas Gonzalez Jr., and Freddie Gonzalez; and three siblings, Juan P Lopez, Carmen Yruegas, and Samuel Lopez.



Consuelo is survived by her husband, Tomas Gonzalez Sr.; her daughter, Mary Gonzalez; her son, Joe Gonzalez and wife Tammy; two granddaughters, Tiffany Burke, and Desiree Flores; three great grandchildren, Lucas Burke, Gabriel Burke, and Liliana Burke; siblings, Celia Sanchez, Esperanza Mendoza, Modesto Lopez, Felipe Lopez, Carolina Soto, and Pete Lopez; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 8, 2019