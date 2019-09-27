|
Cora Nannette "Nan" McAdams
Abilene - Cora Nannette McAdams of 2017 Post Oak, Abilene, Texas passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Nan was preceded in death by her sister Diana Martin. She is survived by her adoring husband of 63 years, Tommy Gene McAdams. Together, Nan and Tommy built a large and loving family of five children and twenty-seven grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by daughter Christie Leedy of Abilene and her special friend, Jim Hatchett Jr., along with her sons, Corey Leedy and wife Kristy of Fort Worth, and Jace Leedy and wife Jordan and their new baby girl Jae of Aurora, Colorado; son, Gary McAdams of Killeen, along with his son Jeremy McAdams and wife Mollie and their daughters Lillie, Maggie and Rubie, his daughter Amanda Bobbit and husband Eric and their son Bryson and daughter Mykenna, his wife Eryka McAdams and their son Andres McAdams also of Killeen; son, Thomas McAdams and his wife Laurie of Abilene, along with their children Tiffany McAdams, her son Caleb McAdams and daughter Peyton Case, their daughters Madison, McKenzie and Morgan McAdams; son, Grayson Martin and his son Jett, also his sons Garrett and Gatlin Martin; son Robert McAdams and his wife Sherry McAdams of Friendswood and their children Sarah, Luke and Mary McAdams; son (her baby and favorite child) Mark McAdams of Coppell and his children Ethan and Kate and their mother Wendy McAdams of Grapevine.
Nan was born on December 12, 1936 in Cisco, Texas to Charles Harold and Gladys Juanita Farquhar. She grew up in Big Spring, TX with her three sisters and one brother: Diana Martin, Nita Beth Gibbs, Eileen Haney and brother John Farquhar.
Nan attended and graduated from Big Spring High School where she met the love of her life, Tommy McAdams. It was a story book high school love affair that lasted 63 years, she was the head cheerleader and he was the starting quarterback. After graduation, Nan attended X-Ray Technician school at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. Shortly after finishing her training, she and Tommy married on August 20, 1956, and they moved to Abilene, TX to start their family. Nan was a devoted wife and mother, she followed her husband Tommy around numerous small towns in Texas where he coached, including Haskell, Texas where they spent eleven years. In 1982, they moved to Abilene where Tommy coached at Abilene Cooper High School. Nan started work at Hendrick Hospital as a Radiation Therapist where she touched the lives of those she treated and those she worked with. Her proudest accomplishment was being promoted to supervisor of the radiation therapy department.
Nan loved her work and was devoted to helping and loving everyone she met, but the thing she was most proud of and loved the most was being "Nana". She was loved by all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She insisted that everyone call her Nana, even friends of her kids and grandkids. Anyone that truly knew her would tell you she was a force. She would stop at nothing to get her family close and she made sure everyone was happy and taken care of. Even in her final days she worried about all her kids and grandkids; this was what Nana was. She was the sweetest woman you could ever know. She loved completely. She loved God first and her family second. Her legacy will live on for years to come because of the lesson of love she taught to her family.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 27, from 5 pm until 7 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral services will be 10 am Saturday, September 28, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 525 Beech St. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 27, 2019