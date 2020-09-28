Cornelious Wyndoll Stephens
Haskell County - Cornelious Wyndoll Stephens was born on a farm in Haskell County, Texas on June 3rd, 1938 to Cornelious Washington Stephens and Virgie Ozelle Tankersley. He grew up on the farm, working closely with his father where he developed a love of farming and a deep understanding of all things mechanical. While in high school, he found the love of his life, Zada Ann Hester, who later became his wife.
During the first eight years of marriage, Wyndoll worked on the farm until he sought an opportunity with El Paso Natural Gas Company. His tenure at El Paso Natural Gas lasted for 30 years until his retirement. During his final years at El Paso Natural Gas his role required a large amount of travel in which Ann was able to join him. Together they developed a love of traveling, so upon his retirement he purchased an RV. For the next 8 years he and Ann lived full time in the RV and traveled the United States, visiting 48 of the 50 states.
Wyndoll was a worker in every sense of the word and was always extending a helping hand to friends and strangers. A lover of God and family, he was highly sought for his wisdom and helpful advice that he humbly offered. In 2004 Wyndoll and Ann slowed down on their traveling and bought a home in Katy, Texas to be near their sons, daughter in laws and grandchildren.
Cornelious Wyndoll Stephens passed away on September 24, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Zada Ann Stephens; sons, Randy Stephens and his wife Robin, Rodney Stephens and his wife Sheila; grandchildren, Jessica, Desiree, Christopher, Colton, Canyon and Caitlin; and great grandchildren, Keller, Kyle and Avery.
He was preceded in death by father Cornelious Washington Stephens and mother Virgie Ozelle Tankersley; sisters, Lucille Lummus, Wynelle Roberts and Peggy Guinn.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Peters United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas, with Rev. Whitney Peper officiating. The memorial service will be streamed live on the internet for those unable to attend by connecting at www.stpkaty.org
. Grave side services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020 in Knox City, Texas, with Rev. Paul Chambers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to St. Peter's United Methodist Church. www.stpkaty.org
