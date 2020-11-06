Craig Allen Lewis
Craig Allen Lewis was born August 2, 1962 to Don Lewis and Barbara Ferguson Lewis. Craig passed away peacefully October 30, 2020 with his family by his side.
He is preceded in death by his mother, maternal grandparents, Otis and Maggie Ferguson and paternal grandparents James and Mable Lewis.
Craig is survived by his father Don Lewis and wife Sue of Abilene, a brother Jeff Lewis and wife Lisa of Carlsbad, NM, three sisters Ruth Gregory and husband Mark of Abilene, Kaye Gibson and husband Dan of Santa Clarita, CA and Debbie Nombrana and husband Ted of Springfield, MO, one aunt Pat Valles of San Jacento, CA, special friend Dee Flores of Abilene. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Craig was an extremely talented carpenter. He was involved in remodeling and construction of new homes. His work can be found in numerous places including Texas, New Mexico, Missouri and North Carolina. He also built many beautiful pieces of furniture.
Craig had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger. He was kind hearted and loved by his family and all who knew him. He loved the Lord and gave his heart to Jesus many years ago. He was a member of Crossway Baptist Church Abilene.
Memorial service will be held at Wylie Baptist Church, November 14 at 1:00 p.m. Officiated by Reverend Steve Hart and Reverend Oran Rake of Abilene.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to your favorite charity
. Arrangements with Girdner Funeral Home, Abilene.