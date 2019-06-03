Cristobal Stevenson, USAF, Retired



Abilene - Cristobal Stevenson, USAF, Retired, 57 of Abilene, passed away at a local hospital on Sunday May 26, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on June 4th at North 10th and Treadaway Church of Christ with Dr. Jerry Taylor presiding. Services are under the direction of Piersall Funeral Directors 733 Butternut Street.



Cris was born November 29, 1961, in Roswell, New Mexico, to Cleo and Cristobalina Garcia Cruz Stevenson. Cris was raised in a military family and they traveled around the world. Cris loved playing basketball and as a 6'6" guard he was ahead of his time. Cris played basketball in high school and then after graduating from high school in New Jersey he entered the US Air Force where he continued playing and was All Air Force.



During his 22 year career in the Air Force, Cris served in Italy, Spain, England, and Germany as well as many other bases, but while stationed in Lubbock he met and married the love of his life Katherine Jones. Together they raised their wonderful daughter Celeste who shared her dads love of basketball.



After retirement Cris and Katherine remained in Abilene and enjoyed spending time with family and traveling. Cris was a faithful member of the Church of Christ.



Preceding Cris in death are his parents. Surviving Cris are his wife Katherine, daughter Celeste Stevenson Rose (Jamie Rose) and granddaughter, Jelani S. Rose of Charleston, South Carolina. In addition, Cris is survived by his brothers, Alexander Cleo Stevenson (Mila), Jose A Stevenson (Bonnie), Emilio Stevenson (Sonya) and a host of nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.



