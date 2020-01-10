|
Curtis Allen Dickson
Abilene - Curtis Allen Dickson, longtime professor, researcher, mentor and youth-sports coach, died January 6, 2020, after an extended illness. He was 82. A memorial service honoring his life is planned for 11 a.m., Monday, January 13, in the Family Room at University Church of Christ.
Dickson was born April 23, 1937, in Ponca City, Oklahoma, to Carl Curtis Dickson and Ruby Keller Dickson. He was raised in Texas and Oklahoma by his mother and his step-dad, Byrd O'Dell. Dickson graduated in 1955 from Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School in Fort Worth.
In September of 1955, he married Bobbie June McCullough. In 1963, he and his young family moved to Abilene to pursue his education at Abilene Christian College. He graduated from Abilene Christian College in 1966 with a bachelor's degree in physical education and mathematics, and in 1967 with a master's degree in guidance services. He completed a PhD in health and physical education from Texas A&M in 1971.
Dickson served in various roles at Abilene Christian for over 40 years, predominantly as a member of the faculty of the Health, Physical Education and Recreation (HPER) Department from 1967 until his retirement.
Through the years, Dickson was a member of Graham Street, Minter Lane, University, and Hillcrest Churches of Christ, serving as a deacon, elder, and assisting with various missions endeavors.
He is survived by Bobbie, his wife of 64 years, their children and their spouses: Sherri and Lynn Luttrell, Trissa and Curly Cox, Carl and Cami Dickson, and Kyle Dickson, nine grandchildren and their spouses, nine great-grandchildren, a sister Lucy Dickson, and brother Bowen Dickson. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Richard O'Dell, and a grand-daughter, Kenna Lane Cox.
Those wishing to honor Curt's life with a memorial gift may send them to: Christian Service Center, 3185 N. 10th St., Abilene, TX 79603. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020