1/1
Curtis Grady Robertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Grady Robertson

Abilene - Curtis Grady Robertson, 64, of Abilene, passed away on November 12 in Rockwall, TX. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18 from 6-8 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Thursday, November 19 at First Baptist Church with C.V. Blake officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of the Hamil Family Funeral Home.

Curtis was born in Abilene to Grady and Sibyl Robertson on August 18, 1956. He attended school at Abilene High and graduated from Hardin Simmons University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He married Susie Price on October 22, 2004 in Abilene. He started Underwater Connection in 1984 which eventually became Abilene Sports Connection. He attained the highest level of scuba certification (Instructor Certifier) and traveled the world scuba diving. He competed in Artistic Pool (trick shots on the pool table) and retired with a 5th World Ranking. He went on a mission trip with Tom "Dr. Cue" Rossman to Honduras for the Gospel Trick Shot Ministries. He was accepted into the American Cuemakers Association (one of only 44 at the time). He was a U.S. Representative of Lategan Safaris of South Africa. He was a world traveler, visiting five continents, 31 countries, and 48 states.

Curtis was preceded in death by his father and mother, Grady and Sibyl Robertson.

Curtis is survived by his wife Susie Robertson and stepson Brandon Price, along with several cousins.

Pallbearers will be David Jackson, John Jackson, Andy Reeder, Stan Chapman, John Dearing, and Derral Reed. Honorary Pallbearers are Buddy Warren, Mark Odom, and Grady McNabb.

The family of Curtis Robertson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Wehmeyer family for a lifetime of friendship and memories.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamil Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 16, 2020
Curtis, you were far more than a customer, you were a good friend. You always made my day when you called, whether you placed an order or just wanted information or advice, or just talk.
You will be sorely missed here in the Chicago area, my old friend.
May the road rise to meet you, may the wind be always at your back, and may the sun shine warm upon your face.
Eric Hirsh
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved