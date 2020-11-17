Curtis Grady Robertson
Abilene - Curtis Grady Robertson, 64, of Abilene, passed away on November 12 in Rockwall, TX. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 18 from 6-8 pm at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm Thursday, November 19 at First Baptist Church with C.V. Blake officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of the Hamil Family Funeral Home.
Curtis was born in Abilene to Grady and Sibyl Robertson on August 18, 1956. He attended school at Abilene High and graduated from Hardin Simmons University with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He married Susie Price on October 22, 2004 in Abilene. He started Underwater Connection in 1984 which eventually became Abilene Sports Connection. He attained the highest level of scuba certification (Instructor Certifier) and traveled the world scuba diving. He competed in Artistic Pool (trick shots on the pool table) and retired with a 5th World Ranking. He went on a mission trip with Tom "Dr. Cue" Rossman to Honduras for the Gospel Trick Shot Ministries. He was accepted into the American Cuemakers Association (one of only 44 at the time). He was a U.S. Representative of Lategan Safaris of South Africa. He was a world traveler, visiting five continents, 31 countries, and 48 states.
Curtis was preceded in death by his father and mother, Grady and Sibyl Robertson.
Curtis is survived by his wife Susie Robertson and stepson Brandon Price, along with several cousins.
Pallbearers will be David Jackson, John Jackson, Andy Reeder, Stan Chapman, John Dearing, and Derral Reed. Honorary Pallbearers are Buddy Warren, Mark Odom, and Grady McNabb.
The family of Curtis Robertson wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Wehmeyer family for a lifetime of friendship and memories.
