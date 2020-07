Or Copy this URL to Share

Curtis Hubbard, was born in Bartlett, Texas on August 14, 1930. He passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Ridgmar Medical Lodge, Fort Worth, Texas.



Vieiwng: Monday 2-6:30 p.m. and Tuesday 10 a.m.- 6:30 p.m., July 20-21 at Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5701 E Loop 820 So., Fort Worth, Texas 76119.



Funeral: Wednesday 11a.m. July 22, 2020 at the funeral home.



Interment: Elmwood Memorial Park-Abilene, Texas



He is survived by his daughters: Ruby Hubbard-Mondy and husband Varice; Linda Walker; Tina Taylor and husband Scottie; Gwen Thomas and husband Don; Wanda Jackson and husband James; Katrina Armstrong; Natasha Petitt and husband Walter; sons: Curtis L. Hubbard and Tony Hubbard. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings and countless relatives.









