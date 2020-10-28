Curtis McClure



Stamford - Curtis Wayne McClure, 60, of Stamford passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 in San Angelo. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31 in the First Baptist Church of Stamford with Pastor Paul Wright officiating under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home.



He was born October 19, 1960 in Abilene to John Brison and Frances (Burton) McClure. He graduated High School in Anson in 1979 and later attended TSTC earning his certification for intermediate EMT. He lived in Jones County all of his life.



Curtis married Debra Ender on September 6, 1980 in Sagerton, Texas. He worked for Abilene State Supported Living Center as a maintenance specialist. Hunting, Fishing and woodworking were among his favorite past times. Curtis loved watching his Grandson play sports. He also enjoyed cooking out for his family.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents and mother and father-in-law.



He is lovingly survived by his wife Debra McClure of Stamford; daughter Brenda Bolin and husband Brice of Stamford; son Will McClure of Sweetwater; grandson Bryson Clay Bolin of Stamford; his mother Fran Wilson of Hawley, his father John McClure and Faye of Schertz, Texas; brothers John Akins and Melissa of Elizabethton, TN and Vernon Akins and Denise of Breckenridge; sisters Qunnie Akins of Hawley and Lori Miller and George of Marngo, Iowa; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



Memorials may be made to The Stamford Volunteer Fire Department, The Stamford EMS or donors' favorite charity.









