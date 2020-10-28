1/
Curtis McClure
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis McClure

Stamford - Curtis Wayne McClure, 60, of Stamford passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 in San Angelo. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020 from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31 in the First Baptist Church of Stamford with Pastor Paul Wright officiating under the direction of Kinney-Underwood Funeral Home.

He was born October 19, 1960 in Abilene to John Brison and Frances (Burton) McClure. He graduated High School in Anson in 1979 and later attended TSTC earning his certification for intermediate EMT. He lived in Jones County all of his life.

Curtis married Debra Ender on September 6, 1980 in Sagerton, Texas. He worked for Abilene State Supported Living Center as a maintenance specialist. Hunting, Fishing and woodworking were among his favorite past times. Curtis loved watching his Grandson play sports. He also enjoyed cooking out for his family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents and mother and father-in-law.

He is lovingly survived by his wife Debra McClure of Stamford; daughter Brenda Bolin and husband Brice of Stamford; son Will McClure of Sweetwater; grandson Bryson Clay Bolin of Stamford; his mother Fran Wilson of Hawley, his father John McClure and Faye of Schertz, Texas; brothers John Akins and Melissa of Elizabethton, TN and Vernon Akins and Denise of Breckenridge; sisters Qunnie Akins of Hawley and Lori Miller and George of Marngo, Iowa; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to The Stamford Volunteer Fire Department, The Stamford EMS or donors' favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved