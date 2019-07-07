|
C.W. "Wallace" Young
Abilene - C.W. "Wallace" Young, 86, of Abilene, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Abilene.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Hirtzel, officiating. Graveside services will follow at 4 p.m. in the Spur Cemetery in Spur, Texas.
Wallace was born on May 30, 1933 in Spur, Texas to the late Garner and Tressie (Henze) Young. After graduating from Spur High School, he served in the US Army. He and JoAnn Bailey were married on July 12, 1956 in Spur. She preceded him in death on June 5, 1998. Later, he and Linda McDonald Yarbrough were married on January 13, 2001 in Abilene. Wallace was an industrial construction supervisor for BASF Corporation for 30 years. He loved hunting, fishing, working with wood and most of all traveling in his RV with family and friends. He was a member of the Church of Christ. Wallace moved to Abilene from Lake Jackson in 1996.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Lester, Herbert, Pat and Jackie Young.
Wallace is survived by his wife Linda of Abilene; two sons, Clayton Young and wife Dana of Wolfforth, Texas and Kyle Young and wife Nicole of Haslet, Texas; three daughters, Cheryl Mavroulis and husband Jim of Saginaw, Texas, Elizabeth Wilson and husband Charles of Midland, Texas and Roseann Yarbrough-Hirtzel and husband Scott of Blackwell, Texas; one brother, Ted Young and wife Carol of Snyder, Texas; one sister, Bobbie Mahaffey and husband Olen of Mineral Wells, Texas; nine grandchildren, Cory, Cam, Coby, Ally, Randi, Raymond, Ryan, Parker and Bailey; 18 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family suggests memorials may be made to the , 301 S Pioneer Drive #105, Abilene, Texas 79605.
The family of Wallace Young wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Wisteria Place at Legacy Lane for all they have done.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 7, 2019