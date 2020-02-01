|
|
Cynthia Daniels
Abilene - Cynthia Kay "Chicken" Daniels, 71, of Abilene passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 in Abilene.
A memorial service will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1 PM at the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 US HWY 277 S., Abilene, Tx.
Cynthia was born on February 27, 1948 in Knoxville, TN., to the late Bill Wheeler and Wanda Harbison. She married Ray Daniels, the love of her life on February 19, 1964. Cynthia enjoyed being a homemaker and assisting Ray in driving all over the state of Texas transporting vehicles. She also liked to do yardwork, shopping and occasionally pulling the one-armed bandit at the casino. Cynthia was dearly loved by her family and friends and will be missed.
Cynthia is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ray Daniels, Children, Donnie Daniels and wife Melissa, Teresa Daniels: Grandchildren, Justin, Damien, Nick, Shayna, Brittnee: Great Grandchildren Brayden, Lainee, Baylor, Layton, Kynzee, Tex, Cooper: siblings, Melody Hedden and Husband Doc, Tim Wheeler and Wife Lisa, Pam Atkins and Husband Kenny, Tonya Wieck and Husband James: numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020