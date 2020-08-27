Dale Langlitz
Eastland - Dale was taken to the heavenly hunting ground to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. As a child he was baptized in a stock tank near Morton Valley Harmony Church.
Dale was born on August 15, 1931 at home in Yellow Mound near Morton Valley, TX to L. O. & Tee Clyde (Hardin) Langlitz. His father died after returning from WWI in Europe when Dale was 4 years old. When he was 14 he helped his widowed mother and 4 sisters where they lived on a farm in Morton Valley. He graduated from Morton Valley High School in 1949. While working in the oilfield he met and married Juanita Hoskins of Eastland. They were married December 14, 1951.
He served in the US Army from 1952-1954. He attended Ranger Jr. College two years. He went to work for Schlumberger Oil Well Service working in Eastland, Coleman, Wichita Falls and Abilene. Dale & Juanita moved back to Eastland and Dale worked for Texas Electric retiring in 1991.
Dale loved fishing, boat racing, water skiing, hunting and "fixing" things.
Dale loved and enjoyed his special grandchildren, Derek Arnold of San Antonio and Lindy Langlitz of Clyde.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, mother & four sisters.
Dale is survived by his wife Juanita, daughter Connie and husband Mark Arnold of Granbury and son Ron Langlitz and fiance Carmen Herrera of Eastland.
Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11AM at the Eastland City Cemetery under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
.