Dale O. Bakker
San Angelo - Dale O. Bakker, 84, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, in San Angelo, TX.
Mr. Bakker was born November 18, 1935 to Albert C. and Dorothy Bakker in Washburn, North Dakota. Dale became a 1954 graduate of Liberty Hill High School in Ohio. While in high school, he was a part of the 1954 State Championship baseball team. This was the first championship in the school's history. After graduation, he enlisted into the US Air Force serving for 4 years as an Air Police (AP) being discharged in San Antonio, TX. Upon discharge from the Air Force, he moved to Dallas to attend Dallas Institute of Funeral Service. Upon graduation of mortuary school, he moved to Temple, TX to work for Hewitt Funeral Home. During his 5 years in Temple, he met Sue Ann Dorn and they married on December 29, 1960. Within three years, they welcomed their first child, Jeff.
On August 15, 1963, Dale and Sue moved their young family to Eastland, TX so Dale could work for Hamner Funeral Home, that eventually became Arrington Funeral Home. They had planned to only stay in Eastland for a couple of years. However, in 1971, Dale built and began his own business, Bakker Funeral Home. After 15 years in the funeral business, Dale sold the funeral home and bought I-20 Pawn Shop and Bail Bonds. He owned and operated the pawn shop & bail bonding business for over 28 years retiring in 2014.
Dale was an avid Eastland Maverick fan. He would be found at many of the sporting events throughout the year. In 2017, Dale was given an honorary plaque on the fence at the Maverick football field. His sign commemorated 53 years he could be found in a particular spot at the fence on Friday nights to cheer on the Eastland Maverick football team. He was also a well-known Eastland Maverick basketball fan, referee or coach depending on what he felt needed to be adjusted or corrected. In fact, the Plexiglas window that looks out onto the basketball court was a joke amongst his friends that it was put in for him so he would not be thrown out of any more games.
Dale had a unique personality that made it impossible for him to never meet a stranger. Not only was he well-known in his hometown of Eastland, but also made friends far and wide throughout his life. His devotion to family, friends and the betterment of others was second to none. He will be greatly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Dale was a member of First Baptist Church, Eastland, TX; Eastland Chamber of Commerce even serving as president; a 50-year member of the Eastland Masonic Lodge, and the Eastland Lions Club. Dale was a recipient of the Golden Deeds Award in 1979.
Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Sue, who passed away April 1, 2013; his parents; and two brothers, John Bakker and Glen Bakker.
Survivors include his sister, Claudia Harrigan of Midlothian, VA.; his son, Jeff Bakker and wife, Reba of Decatur, TX; daughter, Jodi Sobotka and husband Jeremy of San Angelo, TX; two grandsons, Seth Bakker and fiance, Kaitlyn VanAusdall of Lubbock, TX and Brad Bakker and wife, Lyndzey of Decatur, TX; two granddaughters, Jayci Covert and her wife, Rachel of Astoria, NY and Kinsey Mangum of Snyder, TX; four great-grandsons, Eli, Owen, Creed and Rhyder and many nieces and nephews.
Public viewing will be from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX and from 5:00 PM until 7:30 PM Monday, May 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Eastland, 405 S Seaman St, Eastland, TX. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Eastland. Burial will follow at Eastland City Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral home in San Angelo, TX. Due to the current health crisis in our community and the directives given by State and Local Governments, we are limited to having 160 persons, which is the churches limit to 25%, seating occupancy. It is strongly recommended that persons attending are to wear masks. The service will be live streamed on Eastland First Baptist Church's Facebook page at http://fb.com/firstbaptisteastland
Memorials may be made to Eastland Athletic Booster Club, PO Box 341, Eastland, TX 76448
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 15 to May 17, 2020