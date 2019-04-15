|
Dale Ostlien
Abilene, TX - Dale Ostlien, 78, of Abilene, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in Abilene.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Buffalo Gap Cemetery. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Dale was born on May 15, 1940 in Pierre, South Dakota to the late John and Helen (Newby) Ostlien. He and Dollie Ohlhausen were married on January 19, 1960 in Abilene. Dale was a rancher and a mechanic for 62 years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, the AARP and a member of the Lutheran Church. Dale and Dollie moved to Abilene in 1960 form South Dakota.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Kelly Paul Ostlien and one nephew, Richard Winkler.
Survivors include his wife Dollie of Abilene; two daughter, Judie Ostlien and husband Brian Bethel and Donna Ramos and husband Salvador all of Abilene; daughter-in-law, Trina Merkel Ostlien of Abilene; two sisters, Nancy Durm of North Carolina and Sharon Ostlien of Canning, South Dakota; two granddaughter, Elizabeth Ramos and Makaley Ostlien both of Abilene; one grandson, Kauy Ostlien of Abilene; one niece, Wendy Kay Shupeck of Eagle Butte, South Dakota; and one cousin, Mike Pellerzi of Canning, South Dakota.
Serving as pallbearers will be Elizabeth and Salvador Ramos, Makaley and Kauy Ostlien.
Family suggests memorials may be made to the Buffalo Gap Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 842, Buffalo Gap, Texas 79508.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 15, 2019