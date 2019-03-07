|
Dale Tollett
Abilene - Dale Tollett, 65, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Dale was born September 1, 1953, to Bill and Doris Tollett in Sacramento, California. He graduated from Jackson High School, Jackson, California, in 1971. After graduation, Dale began his career at the Texas Department of Transportation in the Callahan County maintenance section in 1972. He worked in that section as a maintenance technician, sign man, contract inspector and crew chief until 1991, at which time he transferred to the Mills County maintenance section. There he started out as a crew chief and was named the Mills County Maintenance Supervisor in 1993. In 1997, Dale was selected as the Jones County Maintenance Supervisor where he remained until his promotion to the Hamlin Area Office as Maintenance Supervisor in 2003. That area office covered Jones, Haskell, Shackelford and Stonewall counties. In 2008, Dale was named District Maintenance Administrator for the Abilene District. In this position he was responsible for overseeing maintenance operations and programs, including emergency operations, maintenance planning and budgeting, special maintenance projects and facilities projects in the district's 13 counties. Dale retired in 2010 after 38 years at TxDOT.
Dale was a member of Lytle South Baptist Church, where he served on the personnel committee, the financial committee and was a greeter on Sunday mornings.
Dale enjoyed spending time with his most precious possessions, son Danny and granddaughter Adalyn. He also loved golfing, fishing and gambling trips. Dale married Teresa Therwhanger on May 27, 2006. They enjoyed traveling, going to rock concerts, their boys, Duke and Chewy, but most of all, just being at home with each.
Dale was preceded in death by his father and older brother, Ed.
He is survived by his wife, son Danny and wife Jennifer and granddaughter Adalyn. He is also survived by his mother, Doris, his best friend and brother Randy and wife Julie, and numerous nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, in the chapel of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road in Abilene. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Lytle South Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Rodney Watson. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Ross Cemetery in Baird, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Robbie Tollett, Gary Goble, Bobby Therwhanger, Glen Campbell, Jim Sadler and Tommie Brown.
In Dale's memory, the family requests donations be made to Lytle South Baptist Church, 1125 E Industrial Blvd., Abilene, TX 79602, or Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 7, 2019