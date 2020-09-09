Dalton Malone
Abilene -
Dalton Glynn Malone 24, of Abilene passed away Tuesday September 8, 2020 in Abilene Texas. Dalton was born in Abilene on August 22, 1996 to parents Donna Malone and Gene Malone. A memorial service in honor of Dalton Malone will be held Saturday September 12th, 2020 in the North's Funeral Home Memorial Chapel at 11am with Brother Chuck Reynolds officiating.
Dalton graduated from Cooper High School in 2014 and began his college career at McMurry University where he graduated in 2018 earning a bachelor's degree in computer science with a minor in mathematics. He began his career at Datroo technologies where he utilized his I.T. skills and knowledge of computer science during his time there. In his spare time Dalton enjoyed playing video games he was known to be a big gamer. When he was not spending his time gaming, he could be found tinkering with his car another known hobby of Dalton's. Another one of his favorite things to do in his spare time was going to the gun range with his brother. Dalton was known for his dry sense of humor which will be missed dearly.
Dalton is survived by his parents Gene and Donna Malone of Abilene, maternal grandmother Barbara Gathright of Abilene brothers: Garrett Mitchell (Lyndsey) of Abilene, Dustin Malone(Adrianna) of Abilene, and Dylan Malone of Abilene. Sister Danielle(Colby) Rowley of Clyde. Numerous of Aunts and Uncles, extended family, and many friends.
Dalton is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Lyndon Gathright of Abilene, paternal grandparents Eugene Malone and Bonnie Malone of Abilene.
