Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Foust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan Foust

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Foust Obituary
Dan Foust

Lubbock - Dan Wilburn Foust passed away on May 15, 2020.

He was born on March 9, 1937, to William "Bill" David and Iva Foust in Sweetwater, Texas. Dan married Betty Setzer on July 27, 1956, in Sterling City, Texas. They were married 63 years.

Dan and his wife Betty were owners of Dandy Fence Co. and Dandy Western Wear on Interstate 20 in Sweetwater. He retired in 2002 and sold Dandy Western Wear to his son Marty and wife, Lori. Dan and his wife, moved to Lubbock where they resided until his death on May 15, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Betty; his only child, Marty Dan Foust (Lori); grandchildren, Haleigh Foust of Austin, Hunter Dan Foust of Sweetwater; great-grandchild, Noah Foust; sisters, Bonnie Brown (Orvel) and Ellen Peiser of Dallas; two special nephews and their wives, David McDonald (Gretchen), Gary Brown (Karen); and special niece, Ann Ratliff.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Iva Foust; and brother, Alfred Foust.

Memorial donations can be sent to the or the .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -