Dan Virgil Massingill



Dan Virgil Massingill passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery in Hamilton County. The cemetery is approximately 10 miles east of Hamilton, Texas, on the north side of Texas Hwy 36. Arrangements by Lacy Funeral Home, Stephenville, Texas.



Dan was born on August 31, 1946, in Gorman, Texas, to Virgil and Etheridge Massingill. He grew up in Eastland, Texas, and graduated in 1963 from Olden High School in Olden, Texas. He worked in the oil field and spent many years as a farmer/rancher in west Texas. He spent the last several years living with his daughter and son-in-law, Keitha and Jerry.



Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Etheridge. He is survived by his daughters, Keitha Massingill and husband, Jerry Watkins, and Mitzi Beatty and husband, Coke; one grandson and one granddaughter; one brother, Mr. & Mrs. Don Massingill of Eastland; two sisters, Mary Lynn Geurin of Stephenville and Carol Ann Green of Granbury; and one niece and four nephews.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store