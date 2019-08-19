Services
Parker Funeral Home - Baird
141 E. 3rd St.
Baird, TX 79504
325-854-1333
Resources
More Obituaries for Dana Gillit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dana Louis Gillit


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dana Louis Gillit Obituary
Dana Louis Gillit

Baird - Dana Louis Gillit, age 56, passed from this life on the morning of August 17, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana was born on July 29, 1963, in Odessa, Texas, to Carrol and Evelyn Ingram Gillit. He graduated from Baird High School in 1981. Dana had established residences in both Baird and Odessa. In Odessa he was the owner-operator of South Star Oilfield Equipment. He had had ranching interests in the past and loved to fish and hunt.

Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Royce McAdams of Baird; 2 nieces, Danya Maxfield of Austin, Texas, and Macie Kennedy of Bells, Texas; 2 nephews, Keegan Konigsmark of Utah, and Kolby Konigsmark of Redlands, California, as well as a special friend, Emma Carrasco of Odessa.

The family will be holding a private graveside service in the near future at Ross Cemetery, Spencer-Price Addition. Parker Funeral Home of Baird is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now