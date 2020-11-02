Daniel Leonard Hixson
Powder Springs GA - Daniel Leonard Hixson passed away on October 28th, 2020. He was in death as he was in life - A fighter. After several month's time, he lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was seventy-nine years old.
Dan Hixson was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee on March 1st, 1941 and from a very early age was out to experience the world. He developed an affinity for books from the time he could read, becoming very well-read while still quite young. He approached life for the adventure that it could be and joined the Navy at the age of only seventeen. During his service, he was introduced to the sport of Judo, becoming a blackbelt and competing in various tournaments around the country. His talent and hard work allowed him to rise as high as number one in his weight class at 176 pounds. He also became a pilot, owning his own airplane while still in his early twenties. During this period, he fell in love with travelling and would go on to journey to almost every continent on the earth in the course of his lifetime.
Dan's other interests included cooking, where his culinary prowess could be matched with most any professional chef; he loved the theater, participating in many community theater productions over the course of several years. As with many voracious readers, Dan was an excellent writer, practicing this skill throughout his life. He was always moving from one creative inspiration to the next.
Professionally, Dan found his calling in the automobile industry, excelling as a salesman in the 1960's, and working all the way up to the ownership of a Chevrolet franchise in the early 1970s. He would go on to own different franchises in Texas, California and Washington. Dan had a commitment to excellence which he in turn expected from his employees and delivered to his customers. He was passionate about his profession.
More than anything, Dan Hixson was a devoted husband and loving father. The importance of family came before all else and he made sure his loved ones knew it. Dan was preceded in death by his sister Beverly, brothers Patrick and Michael, and son Steven. He leaves behind his wife of 51 years, Latricia, children Danny, Matthew, Deanna, Patrick, and Christopher, as well as several grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren, whom he loved very much. He is also survived by his sister Phyllis of Ringgold, Georgia, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge in Kennesaw, Georgia on October 30th, 2020 at 12pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society
. Dan will be missed by all that knew him - His dynamic and driven personality will be remembered and admired by all who loved him. Burial will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Elmwood Cemetery in Abilene, TX.