Dannie ListerMerkel - Dannie Beasley Lister died peacefully on November 24, 2020 in Sweetwater, Texas at the age of 94.She was born on September 11, 1926, the middle daughter of Daniel Edward and Myrtie Lou King Beasley's twelve children. Dannie attended Abilene High School and shortly after met her husband Paul E. Lister on a blind date. After raising three children in Arlington and Conroe, Paul and Dannie moved to Mulberry Canyon in 1984.Her remarkable life included being able to make literal and figurative lemonade out of just about anything life would throw at her. She loved and was an expert gardener, canner, quilter, painter, barrel walker, and goat wrangler. Her most important talent and legacy is sharing her unique brand of creativity and self sufficiency with so many family members, friends, and neighbors.Dannie was preceded in death by Paul, Daniel, Myrtie Lou and 11 siblings. She is survived by her three children, Suzie Davis of Mulberry Canyon, Rodger Lister of Mulberry Canyon, and George Lister of Aransas Pass, six grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.The family is having a private graveside service at White Church Cemetery in Merkel on November 25, 2020 with Richard Petree of Pioneer Memorial Methodist Church officiating, under the direction of North's Funeral Home.Memorial gifts may be made to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1682 Hickory St., Abilene, Texas 79601. The family's and Dannie's true wish is that all who knew her raise a glass from rocking chairs on their front porches, keeping her memory alive through quality time spent with family and remembering one of her favorite phrases— "When in doubt, look up."