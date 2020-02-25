|
|
Danny Hebel
Albany - Danny Hebel, age 61 of Albany, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 26th at Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Paul Johnston officiating. Interment will follow in the Albany Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 25th at Morehart Mortuary of Albany. Danny Lynn Hebel was born May 3, 1958 in Knox City, Texas to parents Robert Allen Hebel and Lola Bea Hawley Hebel. He grew up and attended schools in Albany. Danny was a self-proclaimed Jack-of-all-trades, working as a rancher, a cook and in the oilfield. His favorite pastime was spending time with his kids and grandkids, cooking for the family at every chance he got. For the past 8 years, he hosted family night for his family and friends on Wednesdays. He would often take the grandkids fishing and to feed the cows. When they had sporting events, Danny was sure to be found in the stands, cheering them on as their biggest supporter. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lola Bea Hebel; one brother, Robert Allen Hebel, Jr.; three brothers-in-law, Michael Hayworth, Ronnie Hargrove, Kirk Holson. Danny is survived by his devoted and loving companion, Treca Edington of Albany; his three children, Allen Hebel and wife Keri, Kirk Hebel and wife Rose, Heidi Shoaf and husband Tyrell, all of Albany; his father, Robert Allen Hebel, Sr. of Albany; one brother, Gary Hebel of Albany; three sisters, Theresa King of Lawton, Oklahoma, Missy Gray of Seymour, Cyndi Hayworth of Breckenridge; and seven grandchildren, Payne Hebel, Elia Hebel, Cheyenne Hebel, Emille Hebel, Shooter Shoaf, Sawyer Shoaf, and Sutton Shoaf. Memorials may be made to the Albany Little League Association or the Albany Softball Association and may be left at Morehart Mortuary. Condolences may be made online at www.morehartmortuary.net.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020