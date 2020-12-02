1/1
Danny M. Ortiz
Danny M. Ortiz

Abilene - Danny M. Ortiz, 72, was called home by our heavenly Father. November 29, 2020. A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 at Abilene Funeral Home Chapel of Hope, 3349 N. 12th Street.

Mr. Ortiz was born May 24, 1948, in Houston, Texas to Dan and Juana Ortiz. He attended Abilene Schools and ACU. Danny loved music. At a young age he had a group called Danny and The Diamond Notes. They played at dances and parties. His music was enjoyed wherever they played. Danny was afflicted by polio, but it never stopped him from accomplishing what he wanted to do in life.

Survivors include his brother Adolfo (Fito) Ortiz, nephew Omar and his wife Becky, Joseph and his wife Victoria; brother-in-law Steve; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mr. Ortiz was preceded in death by his parents Dan and Juana Ortiz and his beloved sister Julie Ann Tippee.

Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
