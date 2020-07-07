Danny Ray Reel



Winters - Danny Ray Reel, 67, of Winters, passed away on Saturday, July 4,2020. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8th from 6:00-8:00 pm at The Winters Funeral Home, (120 State St). Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 9th at 10:30 am at First Baptist Church of Winters, burial to follow at the Crews cemetery.



Danny was born May 28,1953 to Winford and Clemmie Jo (Wilson) Reel in Winters, Tx. He belonged to a wild bunch better known as the Winters High School Class of 1971. Danny proudly served in the US Navy which landed him in California until he retired from Pacific Bell Phone Company and returned to his hometown of Winters, Texas.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Winford and Clemmie Reel and his brother Ronnie Reel. Danny is survived by his daughter Becky Reel of Winters, brother Kenny Reel and wife Suzie of Abilene, partner in life Pam Beck Ronemus of Winters, his many nieces and nephews, and many others that were family even if it wasn't by blood.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 8 at 6:00 pm, at Winters Funeral Home (masks required). Services will be held Thursday, July 9 at 10:30 am, at Winters First Baptist Church. Social distancing will be observed per state mandates. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on Facebook via the "First Baptist Church, Winters, TX" and "Bluff Creek Cowboy Church" pages.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store