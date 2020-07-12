Darcy L. Tieking
Abilene - Darcy L. Tieking, age -- of Abilene went home to his Lord on Sunday July 12, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care Center. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Darcy was born in Concordia, Kansas on November 21st, 1953 to William Louis Tieking and Mildred Elaine Stolzenburg Tieking. He worked for Mrs. Bairds Baking for 31 years and then for AbiMar Foods for 4 years before retiring due to his health in 2015. Darcy was a member of Broadview Baptist Church. He loved to read and also to tinker with anything like TV's, VCR's or any small appliances.
Darcy is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Mary Tieking; mother Mildred Smith; children, Carrie Carrillo and husband Jay, Cora Rohr and husband Steve'O, and Darcy W. Tieking ; siblings, Dallas Tieking and wife Ellen, Danna Pennington and husband Randy, Darin Barnes and wife Deborah and nine grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, William and infant brother Dale.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Darcy's memory to the Abilene Teachers FCU. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home, Words of comfort may be left for the family at www.northsfuneralhome.com
