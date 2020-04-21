|
|
Darlene Janet Ashlin
Abilene - Darlene Janet Ashlin, age 74 of Abilene, Texas, passed away peacefully at home, April 15, 2020, with her husband at her side.
Darlene was born August 10, 1945 in Mankato, Minnesota. Her family moved to Waterville, MN. where she attended elementary school. Then moved to Mesa, AZ. where she graduated High School.
She married William (Bill) Ashlin in Prescott, AZ May 16, 1964. They moved about the country, where Darlene gave her life to the expansion of God's Kingdom and blessed countless people with her selfless service and joy. For nearly 30 years, Darlene was totally committed to ministering the Gospel of Jesus Christ to children, teaching that they can have a relationship with God. She was truly beautiful; she radiated love, hope and joy in every experience she encountered.
She leaves behind her beloved husband Bill, daughter Angela, and grand-daughter Tiffany, all of Abilene, TX. She also leaves behind her brother Bob (Audrey) of Waterville, MN, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom where all close to her heart.
She was preceded in death by her son Kevin, parents Albert and Ellen Schostag, and her brother Neil Schostag Sr.
She was laid to rest, in Veterans Cemetery, in Abilene, TX. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020