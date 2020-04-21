Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Ashlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Janet Ashlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darlene Janet Ashlin Obituary
Darlene Janet Ashlin

Abilene - Darlene Janet Ashlin, age 74 of Abilene, Texas, passed away peacefully at home, April 15, 2020, with her husband at her side.

Darlene was born August 10, 1945 in Mankato, Minnesota. Her family moved to Waterville, MN. where she attended elementary school. Then moved to Mesa, AZ. where she graduated High School.

She married William (Bill) Ashlin in Prescott, AZ May 16, 1964. They moved about the country, where Darlene gave her life to the expansion of God's Kingdom and blessed countless people with her selfless service and joy. For nearly 30 years, Darlene was totally committed to ministering the Gospel of Jesus Christ to children, teaching that they can have a relationship with God. She was truly beautiful; she radiated love, hope and joy in every experience she encountered.

She leaves behind her beloved husband Bill, daughter Angela, and grand-daughter Tiffany, all of Abilene, TX. She also leaves behind her brother Bob (Audrey) of Waterville, MN, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom where all close to her heart.

She was preceded in death by her son Kevin, parents Albert and Ellen Schostag, and her brother Neil Schostag Sr.

She was laid to rest, in Veterans Cemetery, in Abilene, TX. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -